Sunscreen Still Needed In Fall, Experts Say

DETROIT (WWJ) — Just because summer has ended doesn’t mean it’s time to put away that sun block for the year. Officials say it’s just as important to wear sunscreen in the fall as well.
Most people know that the sun is the biggest offender when it comes to skin cancer and aging the skin. While most people wear sunscreen in the summer, the experts say it should be worn all year round.
Dermatologist Amy Kassouf said it’s essential to wear sunscreen with a “broad spectrum” to cover the UVA light.
“You want it broad spectrum because it covers UVA,” Kassouf told WWJ Newsradio 950 health reporter Deanna Lites. “UVA goes deeper and the deeper ultraviolet rays are more likely to break down your collagen and cause more of the aging changes.”
The American Academy of Dermatology recommends a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.