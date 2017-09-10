TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Ansah, Golladay, Robinson Questionable For Lions, Decker Out

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is one of three Detroit players listed as questionable for the Lions’ season opener against Arizona on Sunday.

Ansah has been dealing with knee problems and did not come off the physically unable to perform list until after the team had finished its preseason schedule. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tackle Corey Robinson are also listed as questionable because of ankle and foot issues.

Detroit will be without tackle Taylor Decker, who went on the reserve/PUP list last weekend, and suspended defensive linemen Armonty Bryant and Khyri Thornton. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder went on injured reserve after an Achilles tendon injury in the first preseason game.

 

