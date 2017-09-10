TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Hurricane Irma: Endearing Photo Of K9 Cops At Rest Goes Viral

FLORIDA — Winds whipping, power lost, and rain pounding counties throughout Florida as Hurricane Irma makes where way through the state.

First responders have been working double-time in an effort to help those in most need but at a certain point there’s no moving forward without some much needed down time.

The photo — making it’s way into the hearts of people around the country — from the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department involves two of their own — officers from the K9 unit — catching a few zzzz’s.

Nydia Lokay writing on social, “God bless you and your super hero dog cop and every rescue hero thank you …”

“These bonds are made for life,” wrote Patrica Torok on Facebook.

Included Hashtag WeAreInThisTogether — there’s no doubt these two are a team.

