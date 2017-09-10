TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Kenny Golladay Wows Crowd With Spectacular Diving TD [VIDEO]

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 13: Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) makes a catch during warm ups at the NFL preseason week 1 game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts on August 13, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

If Lions fans had high hopes for Kenny Golladay entering the 2017 season, their expectations are about to go soaring through the roof.

Golladay put on a show in his NFL debut, hauling in two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the second of the magnificent variety.

With the Lions up 21-17 in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford unleashed a bomb from midfield. Golladay, who had gotten behind the Cardinals defense, laid out for the catch and rolled into the end zone.

Here’s another look. After the catch, several of Golladay’s teammates surrounded him in the end, got on their knees and bowed down.

Golladay had put the Lions ahead earlier in the fourth quarter with a leaping grab in the end zone. It was perfect evidence of what makes the 6’4 rookie such a dangerous target. When he high-points a ball like that, there’s nothing a defensive back can do.

Another good sign? Golladay shook off a tough first half before taking over. He had just one reception on his first five targets, but clearly didn’t let it affect his confidence.

Golladay was the Lions’ third-round selection in this year’s draft.

