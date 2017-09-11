Detroit Police Searching For Man Who Threatened Woman With Gun

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a female suspect after an altercation inside a Project Green Light location on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of E. Seven Mile Road on Monday at approximately 1:48 a.m.

Police say the man came up to the 35-year-old woman and tried to whisper something in her ear while she was on her phone at the counter. The woman waved him away, but the suspect eventually came up to her again. This time it resulted in an exchange of expletives between the two, and the suspect pointed a handgun in the direction of the victim.

Then the suspect paid for his items, left the store and fled the scene in a 2016 or 2017 White Cadillac Escalade XL. He reportedly drove southbound on either Brinker Street or Conant Street.

The police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is facing a felonious assault. If you recognize him, please contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.