DTE Sends Crews To Help 4.5 Million Without Power In Hurricane Hit Florida

DETROIT (WWJ) – Joining the efforts to restore power to thousands left in the dark due to Hurricane Irma — hundreds of DTE workers are making their way to Florida.

Over 500 DTE line workers and tree trimmers have been dispatched to Fort Lauderdale over the past few days. Energy officials speaking to WWJ say they’ve sent 400 personnel on Friday and added another 170 workers on Monday.

The crews will be ready to head into the field to make repairs – once the last of the high winds and heavy rains die down.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida have lost power as Hurricane Irma moves over the state.

In many areas in Florida — those who left before Irma hit — will be waiting days to return to their homes due to downed power lines and trees.

“We have power lines down, we have trees blocking the road, we have some gas leaks around Miami Beach, we have power outages everywhere,” said Miami Mayor Philip Levine. “We have crews all over the city clearing the roads. We want the people of Miami Beach to return as soon as possible and as safe as possible.”

“I beg and plead for everyone’s patience, we want everybody to come back but we want you to come back in a safe mode,” he added.

The DTE crews do not know where they’ll be sleeping over the coming days or exactly how long they’ll be at work in Florida.