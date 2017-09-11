Deaf, Mute Farmington Hills Teen Found Safe

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A deaf, mute teen who walked away from a group home in Farmington Hills has been found safe.
Police said 18-year-old Tymere Little voluntarily left the home, in the area of 9 Mile Road and Inkster, at around 2:40 a.m. on Monday.
Although Little was considered a voluntary missing person, there was concern for his well-being as police say he cannot hear, is unable to speak and is emotionally challenged.
Officers, detectives, and a K-9 team conducted an intense search of the area on Monday, but put out a call for tips when they were unable to find him.
A short time after that, police said Little was located in Lincoln Park.
Staff at the group home said Little had walked away from his residence several times in the past and was found walking several miles from their facility.
No further details were released.