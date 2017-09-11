Deaf, Mute Farmington Hills Teen Found Safe

Filed Under: Farmington Hills, missing person

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A deaf, mute teen who walked away from a group home in Farmington Hills has been found safe.

voluntary missing person tymere little Deaf, Mute Farmington Hills Teen Found Safe

Tymere Little (Photo: Farmington Hills police.

Police said 18-year-old Tymere Little voluntarily left the home, in the area of 9 Mile Road and Inkster, at around 2:40 a.m. on Monday.

Although Little was considered a voluntary missing person, there was concern for his well-being as police say he cannot hear, is unable to speak and is emotionally challenged.

tymere little Deaf, Mute Farmington Hills Teen Found Safe

Tymere Little (Photo: Farmington Hills police.

Officers, detectives, and a K-9 team conducted an intense search of the area on Monday, but put out a call for tips when they were unable to find him.

A short time after that, police said Little was located in Lincoln Park.

Staff at the group home said Little had walked away from his residence several times in the past and was found walking several miles from their facility.

No further details were released.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch