Lions Sign Bellore, Waive Norton, Add Ross To Practice Squad

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Nick Bellore to the active roster and defensive tackle Daniel Ross to the practice squad.

The Lions also announced Monday they have waived offensive tackle Storm Norton.

Bellore started 10 games last season for San Francisco, and he had a sack and an interception. He played two seasons for the 49ers and the previous four for the New York Jets.

Ross most recently spent time on Houston’s practice squad this season.

The Lions opened the season with a 35-23 win over Arizona on Sunday.

