Solemn Day Across The Nation In Remembrance Of 9/11 Attacks

DETROIT (WWJ) – A solemn day across the nation in remembrance of 9/11–now known as Patriot’s Day–with a number of events and ceremonies being held throughout metro Detroit.

Highland Park holding it first annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony 10 am at the Fire Station on Gerald Street, with the release of releasing 300 balloons representing the lives that were lost that day…

Detroit hosting its Annual 9/11 Memorial Service 11 am featuring their police and fire departments at Campus Martius…

The Annual Clinton Township Patriot Day Ceremony at the grounds of Resurrection Cemetery this evening at 7 o-clock–their first ceremony to commemorate Patriot Day happened the Friday after the attacks in 2001.

At the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Young Americans for Freedom taking part in the nation-wide Never Forget Project 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Diag, displaying 2,997 American flags to remember those who died on 9/11.

A time to reflect:

The fire chief of Midland is calling for a time to reflect observing the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In 2001, Chris Coughlin was stationed in Traverse City at Cherry Capitol Airport. He remembers when all aircraft were ordered to be grounded.

“And we literally had aircraft everywhere, some much larger than the airport normally would take – security was a big issue – not knowing what was happening was a big issue – you wouldn’t see any aircraft moving except for a two-fighter patrol, that every hour like clockwork would come over. And you just suddenly realized just how alone we really were,” said Coughlin.

State Representative Gary Glenn of Midland sharing sobering thoughts on this day of remembrance.

“And the principle that we ought to always remember is be vigilant and be prepared to defend ourselves and realize that there is evil in the world and be prepared to confront it if necessary. We can never remember that too often,” said Glenn.

In Washington, White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert says there is no “current, credible, actionable threat.” But adds “no terrorist should view the U.S. as vulnerable right now.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger airplanes in a coordinated attack over several areas in the U.S. Two planes were crashed into the Twin Towers in New York, a third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, initially was steered toward Washington, D.C., but crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers tried to overcome the hijackers.