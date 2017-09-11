Westland Man Charged With First Degree Murder In Stabbing Of Roommate

 WESTLAND (WWJ) – A young Westland man is behind bars, charged with first degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate over the weekend.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 22-year-old Jovica Nikoloski attacked 25-year-old Spase Grazhdani at around 5 a.m. Saturday at the apartment they shared, in the 6500 block of Yale in Westland.

Police and EMS were called to the scene to find Grazhdani had been stabbed multiple times. Grazhdani was pronounced dead and Nikoloski was arrested.

Nikoloski is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in 18th District Court in Westland.

It’s unclear at this time if the two were having an argument at the time or what else may have promoted the attack. Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a possible motive.

