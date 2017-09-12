Brighton Man Dies After Being Pulled From Water

GENOA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A Brighton man has died after being pulled from a lake in Livingston County.
The Sheriff’s Office says the 67-year-old victim was discovered late Monday morning at a public boat launch at Crooked Lake, off Clifford and Conrad roads in Genoa Township. His boat was nearby. Another person who had arrived at the boat launch pulled the man from the water and called for help.
Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful. He died en route to the hospital.
While the death remains under investigation, police say foul play is not suspected.