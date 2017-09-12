Detroit Woman Disappeared Over The Weekend [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for help from the public to find a 67-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.

img 20170911 165942 Detroit Woman Disappeared Over The Weekend [PHOTO]

Debra Clark (Photo: Detroit police)

Debra Clark was last seen at her residence in the 11000 block of Strathmoor on Saturday, Sept. 9.  Her roommate arrived home at 10 a.m. that day to find that Clark wasn’t there. She has not returned and hasn’t heard from by her roommate or her daughter since.

Clark is described as a white female, 5′-6″tall and around 170 lbs.

Police said she is in good physical condition but has some mental challenges.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or 313-596-5200.

