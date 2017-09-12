ESPN’s Jemele Hill Calls Trump ‘White Supremacist,’ Network Says They’ve ‘Addressed’

DETROIT (WWJ) – In a twitter storm that began with a comment about Kid Rock pandering to racists — ESPN’s Jemele Hill went deep into hot water politics.

Calling President Trump a “white supremacist,” Hill had ESPN executives scrambling to address the calls for her firing.

hill reply on trump ESPNs Jemele Hill Calls Trump White Supremacist, Network Says Theyve Addressed

In a twitter reply Hill tweeted “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

The post garnered about 2,500 retweets and almost 2,000 comments — both in support of her statement and against.

ESPN telling the NYDailyNews.com that “the network has ‘addressed’ it with her.”

 

