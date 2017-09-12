Michigan Medical Marijuana Dispensaries May Be Forced To Close

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Up to 250 medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan may have to close their doors until the end of the year.
Michigan’s medical marijuana board is meeting Tuesday to receive guidance on its authority to close dispensaries until the state begins issuing licenses under a new regulatory system.
Some board members expressed a desire to shut the shops at a meeting last month, sparking concerns from patients and others. The board will reconvene Tuesday near Lansing to hear from the state’s Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation, which has been meeting with the state attorney general’s office on regulating such businesses.
Starting in mid-December, medical marijuana businesses will be able to apply for licenses to operate. But some board members say existing dispensaries, many of which have been open for years, are illegal under a Michigan Supreme Court ruling and should be closed until licensing begins.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.