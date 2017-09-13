Aretha Franklin To Perform At Elton John’s AIDS Gala Before Retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year.

John announced Tuesday that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event on Nov. 7 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th year.

Former President Bill Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sharon Stone will pay tribute to John’s work as a philanthropist and humanitarian.

Franklin said this year that she plans to retire and is working on a new album. The 74-year-old said after retiring she will perform at “some select things.”

Neil Patrick Harris will host John’s charity event, to also feature performances by Grammy and Tony winner Heather Headley and violinist Joshua Bell.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch