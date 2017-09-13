Police: GPS Leads Man To Drive Into River

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a driver’s global positioning system device caused him to drive into a Pennsylvania river.

The (Easton) Express-Times says the motorist wound up in the Lehigh River in Easton shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say the man’s GPS led him to drive along a bicycle path in a park. When the man realized he couldn’t drive on the path, he reversed course but found he couldn’t go that way either because of a tunnel under a low bridge.

Police say the man was unable to stay on the bike path because it narrowed, and his car rolled off the path sideways into the river.

Police say the driver wasn’t hurt, but he was issued several traffic citations. Online court records didn’t list them Wednesday.

