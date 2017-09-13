Michigan-Made Movie ‘Kid Brother’ Premieres Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ) – A totally made-in-Michigan movie premieres Wednesday night in metro Detroit.

“Kid Brother” — the story of two brothers reuniting to seek their estranged father — is the work of local filmmakers with big aspirations for the big screen.

“The dream of telling stories on the big screen and making films, that’s been my brother Devin’s and my dream since…for as long back as we can remember; since we were little little children,” said Devin Cameron, co-writer, director and younger of the two siblings.

“The goal was simple: make a great movie, make it on a small budget, and make it at home.”

The national premiere will take place Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatres State Wayne location on Michigan Avenue in Wayne, the same location several scenes were filmed. Cast members and crew will be onsite to welcome the public and be available for photographs at a meet-and-greet beginning at 6 p.m. before the film plays on all four screens at State Wayne.

Proceeds from the event will benefit a local charity: Champions of Wayne, a unique educational program for students that involves adult mentoring, customized academic goals and financial incentives at Wayne Memorial High School.

“This film tells a very human story with depth and thought about two brothers getting in touch with their unfinished hurt,” said Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres. “There is something very gripping about people facing the pain left of a relationship with the father that wasn’t there. We thought it’s an important film presenting a realization in many lives, thoughtfully expressed and rarely discussed in real and passionate terms.”

Tickets are available for purchase at this link.