Man Dies After Being Pinned By SUV At Home

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died after being pinned by an SUV that he was working on in a garage at a Michigan home.

The Lapeer County sheriff’s department says 65-year-old Dennis Peters was replacing brakes on a friend’s vehicle on Sunday evening in Mayfield Township when another man moved the vehicle. The brakes weren’t working and it struck Peters, pinning him.

Authorities say Peters was taken to a hospital, where he died on Monday. The sheriff’s department says the death is being investigated as an accident.

Mayfield Township is located near Lapeer, about 45 miles northwest of Detroit.

