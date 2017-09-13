Shower Room Peeping Tom Wanted At Oakland University

ROCHESTER (WWJ) – Oakland University dealing with a peeping Tom problem.
Campus police are warning students in dorms to be aware of their surroundings after getting three complaints about a peeping Tom in the shower areas of dormitories.
The incidents occurred during the morning hours on Monday and Tuesday. The suspect was described the same in each case — a black male, 18- to 21-years-old and 5’9″ tall, wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored shirt.
Students and others on campus are being told to report anything they see as being suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland University Police at 248-370-3331.