Stranger Danger: Man Trying To Lure Girls Waiting At School Bus Stop

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – Police in one Macomb County community are on the lookout for a man who is trying to lure young girls into his car while they wait at bus stops.
The most recent incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday , when the man approached a 15-year old girl near Ashland Avenue and Memory Lane in Harrison Township. Police say the man initially asked the teen if she needed a ride to school, then ordered her into his car. She refused and in that moment, the teen’s bus showed up and she got on board. The man fled the scene.
The bus driver told police this is the same person he encountered at another bus stop.
The suspect, described as a white male in his 20s with curly brown hair, is said to be driving a silver four-door Honda, possibly a Civic.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-469-5151.