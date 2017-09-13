We’re Rich… Kind Of: Lottery Club Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

LANSING (WWJ) – A group of friends from Livingston County is celebrating after their lottery club won a $1 million Powerball prize.

The “Sweet 16” lottery club won the $1 million prize after matching the five white balls drawn Aug. 23: 06-07-16-23-26. The 16-member club bought their winning ticket at O’Connor’s Deli, located at 650 South Grad Street in Fowlerville.

09 12 17 powerball draw 08 23 17 1 million sweet 16 lottery club livingston county Were Rich... Kind Of: Lottery Club Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

The winning ticket! (Credit: Michigan Lottery)

“We’ve been a lottery club for about three years and each of us chips in $5 each week to play,” said the club’s representative. “I buy the tickets and then send everyone photos so they know what numbers we have.”

“In fact, I didn’t even know we won until I got a text from one of our members saying we’d matched five numbers. I was driving and had the ticket in my purse, so as soon as I got to my destination I pulled it out and looked for myself. As soon as I saw it for myself, I texted my husband and told him to call me. I waited about 30 seconds, and then I called him because I couldn’t wait any longer. After we talked, I started calling club members.”

The largest prize the club had previously won was $500 playing Mega Millions. Any prize of $1,000 or less is re-invested to buy lottery tickets.

“It’s always been something fun for us to do together,” said the club’s representative. “We have a cap on the number of members we will allow and that is 16. We’ve never had a waiting list to join before, but we might now!”

The club claimed their prize Tuesday. Each member received $62,500, before income taxes. Most members plan to use their portion of the big prize to pay bills.

