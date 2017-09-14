Detroit Pistons Single-Game And Mini-Plan Tickets On-Sale – Saturday 9-16 At 10:00 A.M.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that single game tickets and 10-game mini-plans for the inaugural season, crafted by Flagstar Bank, at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at Little Caesars Arena and The Palace Ticket store. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling (248) 377-0100, online at www.pistons.com or at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Pistons will play home games at the sparkling new state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena featuring a dramatic arena bowl with close proximity to the action, great sight lines, a 5,100 square-foot overhead scoreboard with seamless display and some of the most advanced technology and fan amenities in the NBA.

The home schedule begins on Wednesday, October 18 with opening night versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m., followed by match-ups with the Philadelphia 76ers (October 23) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (October 25).

On opening night, fans will experience a unique opportunity to be fully engaged in welcoming the Detroit Pistons to Little Caesars Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative interactive LED bracelet, courtesy of PixMob, designed to create togetherness through light. Each PixMob device becomes a pixel, transforming the crowd into a canvas, creating an immersive fan experience throughout opening night festivities. The bracelet will be commemoratively engraved and can be saved as a memento celebrating this historic event.

Other popular promo nights throughout the 2017-18 season include “Friday Night Out” presented by Budweiser, the most exciting place to kick-start the weekend, the Pistons’ Veteran’s Day game on November 10 vs. Atlanta, Star Wars Night on December 17 vs. Orlando, the Pistons’ Holiday Spectacular on December 22 vs. New York, the MLK Day matinee on January 15 vs. Charlotte and Hooper’s Birthday on March 24 vs. Chicago.

Four unique 10-game mini-plans are also available to fans for the 2017-18 season: The Big Game Plan, The Weekend Plan, The Weekday Plan and The Pick-Em Plan. These unique packages, featuring games against some of the NBA’s marquee teams and Detroit’s biggest rivals, start at $284. Fans can visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 10 a.m. to speak to a sales representative, call (248) 377-0100 or visit www.pistons.com/miniplans to purchase a plan.

The Big Game Plan includes the historic opening night at Little Caesars Arena against Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets on October 18, a meeting against Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on December 8 and a game against LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 20.

Highlighting The Weekend Plan are matchups against Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and the new-look Boston Celtics on December 10, a Saturday matchup against reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, All-Star Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 27 and a meeting with All-Star John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on January 19.

The Weekday Plan features games against Central Division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 30, a Wednesday night matchup against Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves on October 25 and a meeting with rookie Lonzo Ball and the L.A. Lakers on March 26.

New this season, the Detroit Pistons will give fans the opportunity to pick their own 10-game mini-plan. In The Pick-Em Plan, fans can choose games from tiered levels, giving them the chance to select their favorite matchups and games that fit their schedule.

Following are the details of the three 10-game mini-plans for the inaugural season at Little Caesars Arena. For more information on the Pick-Em plan, visit www.pistons.com/miniplans:

The Big Game Plan Game 1 Wednesday, October 18 Charlotte Hornets Game 2 Monday, November 20 Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 Friday, December 8 Golden State Warriors Game 4 Saturday, December 30 San Antonio Spurs Game 5 Saturday, January 6 Houston Rockets Game 6 Saturday, February 3 Miami HEAT Game 7 Monday, February 12 New Orleans Pelicans Game 8 Friday, February 23 Boston Celtics Game 9 Saturday, March 24 Chicago Bulls Game 10 Monday, April 9 Toronto Raptors The Weekend Plan Game 1 Friday, November 3 Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Sunday, November 12 Miami HEAT Game 3 Sunday, December 10 Boston Celtics Game 4 Sunday, December 17 Orlando Magic Game 5 Friday, December 22 New York Knicks Game 6 Friday, January 19 Washington Wizards Game 7 Saturday, January 27 Oklahoma City Thunder Game 8 Friday, February 9 L.A. Clippers Game 9 Friday, March 9 Chicago Bulls Game 10 Friday, April 6 Dallas Mavericks

The Weekday Plan Game 1 Wednesday, October 25 Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Wednesday, November 8 Indiana Pacers Game 3 Wednesday, November 29 Phoenix Suns Game 4 Tuesday, December 12 Denver Nuggets Game 5 Monday, January 15 Charlotte Hornets Game 6 Monday, January 30 Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 Wednesday, February 14 Atlanta Hawks Game 8 Wednesday, February 28 Milwaukee Bucks Game 9 Monday, March 26 L.A. Lakers Game 10 Wednesday, April 4 Philadelphia 76ers

The Detroit Pistons will feature alternate jersey nights including Motor City Rivalry Series Nights, where the team will wear their Motor City jerseys against Eastern Conference rivals. The team will also sport their Chrome jerseys against some of the top Western Conference opponents during Western Conference Chrome Series Nights. Games included in Motor City Rivalry Series Nights are headlined by meetings against the Indiana Pacers (December 26), Cleveland Cavaliers (January 30), Boston Celtics (February 23), Chicago Bulls (March 9) and Toronto Raptors (April 9). Matchups included in Western Conference Chrome Series Nights are games versus the San Antonio Spurs (December 30), Houston Rockets (January 6), Oklahoma City Thunder (January 27), L.A. Clippers (February 9) and L.A. Lakers (March 26).

For in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.