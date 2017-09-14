Man Wanted For Questioning In Drive-By Double Shooting [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a “person of interest” wanted in connection with a double shooting on the city’s west side.

Police said, at around 1:40 a.m. on August 24, the two male victims were walking in the 14000 block of Prevost when two male suspects pulled up in a pickup truck. The suspects said something to the victims and then fired shots, striking both victims.

2017 08 25 16 49 10 1 Man Wanted For Questioning In Drive By Double Shooting [PHOTO]

(Photo: Detroit police)

They were treated for non-life threatening injuries. A possible motive for the shooting is unknown a this time as an investigation continues.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance photo of a man whom investigators believe may have information regarding this crime.

If you know this man, are this man or know anything that could help detectives with this case you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

