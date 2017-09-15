CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
2 Settle Lawsuit Against Ex-MLB Player Chad Curtis

Filed Under: Chad Curtis
Chad Curtis (Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections/2016)

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – Two of four young women who alleged former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis inappropriately touched them have settled a federal civil lawsuit against him.

Terms of the settlements weren’t included in court documents filed Thursday and damages are expected to be determined Oct. 12. Portions of the case against Curtis involving the other two young women are pending.

Earlier this year, all four women settled with Lakewood Public Schools and its board of education in western Michigan for $575,000.

The women, who were between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time, allege Curtis inappropriately touched them when they attended Lakewood High in Barry County. He was a volunteer coach in the weight room.

During a probable cause hearing in the separate criminal case, two teen girls gave their accounts of how the alleged molestation happened.

A 16-year-old said Curtis straddled her on a training bench to massage her abs, then pulled off her sports bra and massaged her breasts. He also allegedly kissed her exposed breast in a separate, similar incident, and touched her crotch area under her spandex.

Another girl said she was 15-years-old when Curtis allegedly touched her in the groin area under the guise of trying to rehabilitate a knee injury in the locked training room. He is accused of massaging the girl’s buttocks, as well.

Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013 and is in prison. He’s eligible for parole in 2020.

Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers in 1995-1996. He won two World Series rings with the Yankees.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

