Police Investigating Break-Ins At Michigan Renaissance Festival

GROVELAND TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are investigating break-ins and thefts earlier this week at the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

According to troopers with the Metro North post, the crimes occurred between 9 p.m. on Monday, September 11, and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

Police say a storage and area and tents on the festival grounds located in northern Oakland County’s Groveland Township — off of I-75 near Holly — were broken into and burglarized. It’s unclear at this time exactly what was stolen. Police said Friday that evidence had been collected and troopers were waiting for a list of missing items.

There are no suspects at this time and police are looking for tips in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

The festival is open to the public weekends through October 1, plus Friday September 29. Get more information here.

