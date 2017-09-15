Elderly Roseville Man Reported Missing, May Be In Detroit

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police in Roseville are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who suffers from dementia.
Police say Robert Anderson, 78, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 26000 block of Woodmont, in a neighborhood along Frazho and Hayes roads.
Relatives are especially worried because Anderson suffers from dementia.
Police say Anderson doesn’t have access to a vehicle and is believed to be on foot. He could possibly be looking for his prior address on Decatur Street in Detroit, near Chicago and Schaefer Highway.
Anderson is described as a black male, 5’8″ tall and 145 lbs. with short gray hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black winter-type coat with a hood, gray and black plaid shorts, and a black baseball hat.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 586-447-4484.