Heavyset Hotel Robber Caught On Camera: Do You Recognize This Man?

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel on the east side.
The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5 at the Comfort Inn Hotel in the 1900 block of East Jefferson, near St. Aubin Street.
According to police, the suspect walked into the hotel and approached the front counter. After a brief conversation with the female employee, he demanded money from the drawer.
A weapon was not seen, but police say the suspect implied that he had one.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35-years-old, 5’9″ to 6’1″ tall and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5733 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP.