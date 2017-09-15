Michael Keaton Returns To The Big Screen This Weekend In “American Assassin.”

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’d like to see a film that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, “American Assassin” is it. But be forewarned: there’s practically non-stop violence, and some of it may even make your stomach turn — or at least cause you to look away from the screen.

“American Assassin” is the first in a series of movies on the horizon that are based on the New York Times best-selling books written by the late novelist Vince Flynn. Flynn passed away in 2013 at the age of 46 following a battle with prostate cancer.

Flynn’s books tell the story of Mitch Rapp, who is thrust into the war on terror after he, his fiance’ and several tourists are attacked while on vacation. Suddenly, Rapp’s life changes from a man celebrating his engagement to one bent on getting revenge. He manages to infiltrate a terror cell and gets recruited by the CIA.

CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy will stop at nothing until Rapp is brought into the fold, and he becomes a protege of legendary CIA trainer Stan Hurley. Rapp, Hurley and Kennedy then lead an investigation — along with a lethal Turkish agent — to try and track down a shipment of plutonium and prevent a World War.

“American Assassin” is definitely not for the faint of heart. But, fans of the Rapp series are sure to make it a box office blockbuster.

“American Assassin” stars Dylan O’Brien as Mitch Rapp, Michael Keaton as Cold War veteran Stan Hurley, Sanaa Lathan as Irene Kennedy, Shiva Negar as Turkish operative Annika and Taylor Kitsch as Ghost.

