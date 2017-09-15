New DPS Chief Lays Out Educational Plan Plus, The Riverfront And DPS Foundation

By CBS Detroit

Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, laid out his vision for the state’s largest district and how he hopes to improve it during a taping of CBS 62’s Michigan Matters.

The show, which airs 11:30 am Sunday on CBS 62, is produced and hosted by Carol Cain.

Vitti, who grew up in Dearborn, came home to help DPS. He moved in to Detroit and his four children are attending DPS schools this fall. Vitti talked about that.

Also appearing on the show is Pamela Moore, President & CEO of DPS Foundation, who discussed how they are impacting Detroit’s school kids through literacy and STEM programs and more.

And Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy, laid out his vision for the riverfront.

They also discussed Reading & Rhythm on the Riverfront (R3), an annual summertime event sponsored by GM and the Conservancy which was held for the seventh year.

R3 is about literacy and encouraging children to learn to love to read.

As part of R3 — “The Tale of the Beautiful Cat” a new book by the late Ruth Cain — was just published posthumously and unveiled at the event on Aug. 11. It was illustrated b Jamie Ruthenberg.

It was sponsored by GM with copies of the book being distributed to DPS schools and all proceeds of book sales going to DPS Foundation.

The book is published by J. Ruthenberg and Company Writing Services and can be purchased from Amazon.com and at JamieRuthenberg.com.

Find out more by watching Michigan Matters 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.