NFL Seeks Quick Action To Get Elliott Suspension Reinstated

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, nfl
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against B.J. Goodson #93 of the New York Giants and Romeo Okwara #78 of the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to move quickly on its request to overrule a judge’s injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The league filed an emergency motion with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday, even though a federal judge in Texas hasn’t ruled on a request to put the injunction on hold while an appeal is pursued.

The request asks the court to rule on the NFL’s motion to suspend U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s injunction as early as Tuesday, the start of the practice week before the Cowboys’ third game against Arizona. Elliott played in the season opener and will be eligible Sunday at Denver under Mazzant’s injunction.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations last summer in Ohio with his girlfriend at the time. The NFL players’ union sued on Elliott’s behalf in federal court.

___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch