Report: Day 3 Of Hunger Strike By Many Iraqi Detainees Held In Ohio

DETROIT (WWJ) – A hunger strike in the works for more than half a dozen Iraqi detainees according to reports.
The Detroit News reporting that at least seven of the detainees, who are being held following immigration raids in metro Detroit, haven’t had food in more than three days–with others joining them in the protest since.
Dozens of people are being held at a facility in Ohio.
Immigration officials say the detainees are being offered beverages and three meals a day. The U.S. government has recommended deportation for those detainees because they committed crimes.
Families say some of the crimes were minor–and in some cases, they served their time.