Senior Citizen Goes Missing On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 69-year-old man.

Robert Gardner was reported missing in Detroit on Sept. 13 2017 (police handout)

Police say Robert Gardner was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Faust, near the Southfield Freeway and Joy Road on the west side, around 10 p.m. Wednesday. His wife discovered he was missing around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and contacted police.

Gardner is described as a 5’10” tall, black male who is in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

 

Anyone who has seen Gardner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640.

