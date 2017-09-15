Police Searching For Bank Robber In West Bloomfield; Schools On Alert

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – West Bloomfield police and other local authorities are on the hunt for a bank robber at large.
According to police, the suspect — described a black male in his late 20s or early 30s — walked into the Chemical Bank at Maple and Haggarty roads, at 10:40 a.m. Friday, and slid a note to a teller demanding money.
He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.
Area schools have been notified of the incident. Police said the schools were told to remain alert although no official lockdown was in place.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search, using a helicopter and K-9 unit for tracking, but the suspect was not immediately located.
Police said the suspect is around 6’2” with a thin build. He was wearing acid-washed blue jeans, red tennis shoes and a black Timberland hat, and was last seen walking along northbound Haggarty.
An investigation is ongoing.