Car On Building Crash Results In Gas Leak On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — A car crashing into a vacant building on Detroit’s west side resulted in a small gas leak on Saturday.
Detroit Police report that a gold Buick Lacrosse crashed into a vacant building on the corner of Linwood Street and Calvert Avenue on Saturday. The crash damaged a gas line, resulting in DTE reporting to the scene to take care of the small gas leak.
Police say the driver fled the scene before authorities arrived, and a search for the driver is ongoing.
This case remains under investigation.
