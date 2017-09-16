Detroit Police, Car Crash, Vehicle, Detroit's west side

Car On Building Crash Results In Gas Leak On Detroit’s West Side

Filed Under: car crash, detroit police, Detroit's West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — A car crashing into a vacant building on Detroit’s west side resulted in a small gas leak on Saturday.

Detroit Police report that a gold Buick Lacrosse crashed into a vacant building on the corner of Linwood Street and Calvert Avenue on Saturday. The crash damaged a gas line, resulting in DTE reporting to the scene to take care of the small gas leak.

Police say the driver fled the scene before authorities arrived, and a search for the driver is ongoing.

This case remains under investigation.

Check back with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for more updates as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch