Henry Ford Health Pays $90,000 In Overtime Dispute

DETROIT (AP) – The federal government says a Detroit-based hospital system has agreed to pay $90,000 in an overtime dispute with 22 employees.

The employees work in the cardiac sonography department at Henry Ford Health System. The U.S. Labor Department says sonographers would start up to 45 minutes prior to their actual shift and sometimes work through breaks to complete time-sensitive assignments.

The government says they weren’t compensated. Timolin Mitchell of the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division says “employees must be paid for all work time.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch