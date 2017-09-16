Lansing, Toledo, Ohio, Electrocuted, Electrician, Dies

Lansing-Area Man Dies After Being Electrocuted By Live Wire

TOLEDO (WWJ) — An electrician from the Lansing-area was electrocuted while working a job in Ohio.

The Lansing State Journal reports 19-year-old Nathan Norris was pronounced dead Friday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Norris was an electrician for a company called ACDC Electrical Contractors.

Officials say he was stringing up cable when he touched a live wire that knocked him out of a bucket truck and into a tree. The hospital’s report confirms Norris was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after he was transported from the scene in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office in Toledo says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

