Looking To Adopt A Pet? Meet Your Best Friend At The Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – If you feel like a furry little something has been missing in your life, the Detroit Zoo might have just what you’re looking for.

The zoo, along with the Michigan Humane Society and dozens of local animal welfare organizations, are hosting the fall “Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo” adoption event on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be available for immediate adoption to loving homes.

The event is held outdoors under tents in the zoo’s front parking lot beneath the water tower. There is no charge for admission or parking for the adoption event; regular admission and parking fees apply for those visiting the zoo.

Adoption fees and policies are set by each participating group. Adopters must present a valid driver’s license or state ID card. All animals will have received a medical checkup and age-appropriate vaccinations. A get-acquainted area will be available to provide guests an opportunity to spend time with an animal before adopting. For health and safety reasons, all current companion animals should be left at home.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, nearly 25,000 dogs, cats and rabbits have been placed into new homes.

The Detroit Zoo is located at the intersection of 10 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue, just off I-696, in Royal Oak. For more information, visit www.detroitzoo.org.