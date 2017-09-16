Stolen Vehicle Police Chase Ends In Car Fire, Arrest Of Suspect

DETROIT (WWJ) — A police chase ends with a man in handcuffs this evening in Detroit.
Police say the 23-year-old suspect threatened a valet driver at the La Dolce Vita Italian restaurant on Woodward Avenue just north of McNichols Road around 8 p.m. After implying he had a weapon, the suspect was able to take off in a stolen Buick Lacrosse.
Police found the vehicle shortly after and the suspect led officers on a chase before crashing the car in the area of the Davison Service Drive and Hamilton Avenue. The vehicle burst into flames, and the suspect was able to flee on foot before officers caught and arrested him in nearby Highland Park.
The man was not injured in the crash. Charges are pending.