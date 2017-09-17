Anderson Breaks Up Boyd No-Hit Bid With 2 Outs In 9th Inning

DETROIT (AP) – So close, but yet so far for Matt Boyd. The Detroit Tigers pitcher came within one out of pitching a no-hitter Sunday afternoon against the White Sox.
Tim Anderson doubled with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday, the first hit for the Chicago White Sox against Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd.
On Boyd’s 115th pitch, Anderson sliced a 2-0 changeup on the low, outside corner to the opposite field. The ball went over right fielder Nick Castellanos and bounced off the wall on a hop.
Boyd retired his first eight batters, walked Rob Brantly on 3-1 pitch in the third, then retired his next 16.
He was helped twice by his defense. Shortstop Dixon Machado went deep into the hole to rob Avisail Garcia of a second-inning hit. First baseman Efren Navarro made an over-the-shoulder catch of Tim Anderson’s foul pop to end the sixth.
Detroit scored in each of the first six innings and led 9-0.
