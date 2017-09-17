Arson Suspect Seen Pouring Gas On Car Before Igniting [PHOTO]

PONTIAC (WWJ) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an arson suspect caught on camera setting cars on fire.
The incident happened at Spring Lake Village Apartment Complex near Whittemore Street in Pontiac on Sunday September 10, around 5:30 a.m.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking toward a silver 2017 Dodge Journey carrying a can of gas and pouring on the rear tire, roof of the vehicle and on the ground under the car. He then climbed on top of the car and ignited the fire before running away from the area.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a hoodie which covered his head.
Due to the intensity of the fire, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2002 Saturn L-100 were also damaged in addition to the 2017 Dodge Journey.
If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to contact either the Michigan Arson Prevention Committee Tip line at (800) 44-ARSON for up to a $5000 reward or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAKUP for up to a $1000 reward. You can remain anonymous.