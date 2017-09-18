Ausmus Wary Of Creating “Sideshow” With Romine Experiment

By: Will Burchfield

It’s a tricky proposition.

On one hand, playing Andrew Romine at all nine positions in one game would be a neat historical event, and one could say Romine has earned the opportunity.

On the other, it threatens to come across as a gimmick.

This is what’s on Brad Ausmus’ mind as he weighs whether or not to let Romine attempt something that only four players have done in MLB history.

While acknowledging there’s some fan interest in the idea, Ausmus said on Monday, “You still have to balance it because you don’t want to turn it into some type of sideshow activity. You want to play to win the game. It’s not that you’re not playing to win the game, but it’s a little bit of a sideshow.”

The utility-man Romine has said in the past he’d like to attempt the feat, and Ausmus said last week that he was giving it some consideration. The manager added it’d have to happen against either the White Sox or Athletics, two teams out of the playoff hunt.

On Monday, Ausmus said it could also happen against the Royals should they fall out of the chase before hosting Detroit in the penultimate series of the year. Kansas City is currently five games back in the wild card.

The Tigers open a three-game series with the Athletics on Monday night at Comerica Park.

“You could guarantee it if you did it the next couple days, because you couldn’t guarantee that you could do it any other time. Certainly couldn’t do it against Minnesota this (weekend), but if it doesn’t happen the next two days it doesn’t mean it won’t happen,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus has discussed the possibility with general manager Al Avila, but said, “We haven’t come up with a decision yet.”

As to whether they’d prefer to let Romine join the record books at home, Ausmus said, “I don’t know. I’m not really sure how we feel on that.”

The last player to cover the diamond in one game was the Tigers’ Shane Halter in 2000. Ausmus was on that team and part of the occasion — moving from catcher to third base in the middle of the game to make way for Halter — and said it didn’t feel like a sideshow.

“But that was also the very last day of the season and both teams were out of it. If I were to do it against Oakland, to me, it’s a little bit different feel because you still have a week of baseball left. If it’s the very last day, it has no impact. In my mind — maybe it’s just my mind — it seems a little bit less side-show-ish,” Ausmus said.

Before he commits to anything, Ausmus plans to consult with the opposing manager, be it Oakland’s Bob Melvin or Kansas City’s Ned Yost. He hadn’t yet seen Melvin as of Monday afternoon.

“I’ll probably see him at some point and certainly if we’re going to do it, or thinking of doing it, I’ll talk to him,” said Ausmus.

Romine, 31, has played every position this season besides catcher, the only position he hasn’t played in his eight-year career.

He’s hoping to join a group that consists of Halter, Scott Sheldon (Texas Rangers, 2000), Cesar Tovar (Minnesota Twins, 1968) and Bert Campaneris (Kansas City Athletics, 1965).