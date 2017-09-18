Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure, Sex Assault On DDOT Bus [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are Crime Stoppers are looking for tips to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault on a Detroit city bus.

The man, seen in surveillance photos released Monday, allegedly exposed himself in front of a female passenger on a DDOT bus on Sunday, August 12, on Detroit’s west side.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man then approached the female bus driver, while still exposing himself, and touched the bus driver’s breast before she was able to get him off the bus.

Police said the suspect had been picked up at the bus stop at Grand River and 7 Mile Road behind the BP gas station and was on the eastbound Grand River bus route when the incident took place, sometime during the evening or nighttime hours.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who knows this man in the photos or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).