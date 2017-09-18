CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure, Sex Assault On DDOT Bus [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are Crime Stoppers are looking for tips to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault on a Detroit city bus.

The man, seen in surveillance photos released Monday, allegedly exposed himself in front of a female passenger on a DDOT bus on Sunday, August 12, on Detroit’s west side.

ddot assault Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure, Sex Assault On DDOT Bus [PHOTOS]

(Photo: Crime Stoppers)

According to Crime Stoppers, the man then approached the female bus driver, while still exposing himself, and touched the bus driver’s breast before she was able to get him off the bus.

Police said the suspect had been picked up at the bus stop at Grand River and 7 Mile Road behind the BP gas station and was on the eastbound Grand River bus route when the incident took place, sometime during the evening or nighttime hours.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who knows this man in the photos or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

