Odell Beckham Jr. To Play Against Lions Tonight

NEW YORK — We are just over an hour away from kickoff between the Detroit Lions-New York Giants, and the Lions got some bad news.

Tonight’s inactives have been released and possibly the most dynamic player on either team is going to play. The Giants just announced star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Lions. Beckham was in limbo all week on whether or not he’d be able to play through his ankle injury after missing last week’s season opener in Dallas. Without Beckham the Giants failed to get much going offensively in a 19-3 defeat to the Cowboys.

The news on Beckham playing is not good for the Lions, who watched him record six receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown against Detroit last year. However, it’s unclear how much he’ll truly play in tonight’s matchup. A number of media members were tweeting about his warm ups tonight, with some impressed.

Odell in pregame warmups a short time ago…. pic.twitter.com/VNVAo0iGAM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. looking good at pregame workouts. pic.twitter.com/pgDdAXoZQe — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2017

The Lions also announced their inactives for tonight’s matchup with running back Tion Green, running back Zach Zenner, offensive tackle Emmett Cleary, offensive guard Zac Kerin, linebacker Nick Bellore, cornerback Teez Tabor and wide receiver Jared Abbrederis all not playing.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 8:30 p.m. with the game being televised on ESPN. The Giants enter the prime time matchup favored by 3.5 points.