Tigers Acquire Elvin Rodriguez From The Los Angeles Angels To Complete Justin Upton Trade

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today they have acquired righthanded pitcher Elvin Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Angels to complete the trade for outfielder Justin Upton.
Rodriguez, 19, is ranked as the 22nd-best prospect in the Angels organization according to MLB Pipeline. The 6-3, 160 lbs., righthander made 14 starts this season between Rookie-level Orem and Single A Burlington and posted a 5-3 record with a 2.91 ERA (68.0IP/22ER), 61 strikeouts, a 1.16 WHIP and a .251 opponents batting average. He was named the Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 5-1 record with a 2.50 ERA (54.0IP/15ER) and 49 strikeouts in 11 starts with Orem. In addition to being named Pitcher of the Year, he was also selected to the Pioneer League midseason and postseason All-Star Team.
Originally signed by the Angels as an international free agent on July 4, 2014, Rodriguez has a 9-11 record with a 2.94 ERA (177.2IP/58ER), 154 strikeouts, a 1.08 WHIP and a .222 opponents batting average in 40 career Minor League appearances, including 36 starts.