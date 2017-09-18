Tigers Acquire Elvin Rodriguez From The Los Angeles Angels To Complete Justin Upton Trade

Win Tickets To Erebus Haunted Attraction In Downtown Pontiac!Listen Friday, September 22nd for your chance to win tickets to the Erebus Haunted Attraction in Downtown Pontiac! Click here for more information about Erebus Haunted Attraction.

Miller Lite Appearance - Firehouse Pub97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Lions tickets. Come to Firehouse Pub in Wyandotte on September 22 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Lions vs Carolina on October 8 at Ford Field.

Win Tickets To See Love Never Dies From WWJ!Listen on Thursday, September 21st for your chance to win tickets to Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of The Opera coming to the Fisher Theatre October 17-29, 2017.

Detroit Tigers Fan Appreciation Weekend!Listen to Jamie and Stoney all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Fan Appreciation Weekend!