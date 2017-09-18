Tigers Tickets Are Going For As Low As $1 This Week

DETROIT (WWJ) — The bad news is the Tigers are one of the worst teams in baseball — and it may be that way for a few years. But the good news is it’s now extremely cheap to catch a game at Comerica Park.

If you’re simply a baseball fan and don’t mind watching a lousy team then you can catch a Tigers game for just $1. That’s right, $1 to see the Tigers take on the Oakland Athletics tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday.

There are dozens of seats to the Tigers game that are going for $1 on SeatGeek in the 300 level for tonight’s game. There are also hundreds more tickets in the 200 level listed at $2 or $3. The same can be said for the other two games in the three-game series with the Athletics. That, of course, is before the additional taxes and purchasing fees.

The Tigers are second to last in the American League at 62-87 — which is only a few games behind the Athletics, who are 66-83 on the season. The Tigers have seven homes games left on the 2017 schedule.

Despite the team struggling on the field, the attendance numbers show it was about the same as this time last year. However, WWJ sports reporter Jeff Lesson says the numbers are a little deceiving.

“I would suggest there are fewer people actually at the ball park then there were this time last year because let’s face it most of the star players are long gone,” Lesson said.

The listed attendance was more than 25,000 for Sunday’s near no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox. That’s still more than double of what it was in September during the Tigers’ disastrous 2003 season. Then the attendance was as low as 9,000 fans per game.

First pitch for tonight’s game against Oakland is at 7:10 p.m. For those not planning on heading to the ball park to take advantage of this great deal, you can listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket.