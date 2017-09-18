CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Toys R Us Expected To File For Bankruptcy Ahead Of The Holidays

(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Just ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Toys R Us is in trouble.

According to multiple published reports, including by the Wall Street Journal, the iconic toy giant is expected to file for bankruptcy — and soon.

CBS News says Toys R Us must renegotiate $446 million in debt due before the end of its current fiscal year and is also on the hook for $2.2 billion in debt due the following year. As of last April, Toys “R” Us had more than $5 billion in long-term debt.

Citing sources close to the situation, CNBC reported Monday that the retailer could seek court-supervised relief from its debts as early as this week, and reports say the company has already hired a law firm to handle it.

“This filing is really a buildup of financial problems over the past 15 years,” Jim Silver an industry analyst and the editor of toy-review site TTPM.com, told Bloomberg. “Finally, the straw broke the camel’s back.”

Like other brick and mortar chains, Toys R Us has struggled with the steady migration of shoppers to Amazon.com and other online outlets, which have in turn forced prices downward and cut down on in-store visits, The Journal reported. Sears, Kmart and Macy’s are among other big retailers struggling in recent years.

Toys R Us has more than 1,600 stores worldwide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch