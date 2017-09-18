U-M Police Investigate Racial Slurs On Black Students’ Dorm Doors

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Police at the University of Michigan are investigating what a student group calls a “hate crime” targeting black students at West Quad residence halls.

U-M’s Black Student Union said three black students were targeted when vandals defaced the name tags on their dorm room doors with racist slurs.

University president Mark Schlissel said in a tweet on Sunday that racism has no place at U-M, urging students to stand strong, support one another and report such incidents.

Racism has no place @UMich. @UMichDPSS is investigating. I urge @UMichStudents to stand strong, support one another & report. https://t.co/Fh2gGAeDET — Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) September 17, 2017

While campus police say they will increase patrols at the dorms, the Black Student Union urged classmates with any information to come forward.

“This is not only a crime of vandalism, but also a hate crime carried out by those with access to our campus and residence halls, presumably underclassmen students. As we move into the third week of classes we have already encountered deliberate racism via social media and now directly to students in their campus homes, a space where they should feel safe,” the group said in a statement.

“We, The Black Student Union, stand in solidarity with the three Black students who were directly targeted by this heinous offense. As an organization, our mission is to promote the social and spiritual growth and safety of those affected by crimes such as this.

“We expect an appropriate response from The University, including an investigation and consequences for those involved in the vandalism. In times like these, it is important that we do not act solely out of the frustration, anger, and sadness we may be feeling. We have to channel these emotions into productive action, in an attempt to leave the campus better than we found it. That being said, the Black Student Union will remain a resource to all black students on campus and will always act with the community and not just for the community. We are strategising ways to move forward and urge everyone to come together right now and, above all else, practice self care.”

Anyone with information should call University of Michigan Police at 734-763-1131 or send a text to 377911.

