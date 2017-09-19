Ask A Detroit Expert: Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

By Liz Parker

It’s easy to forget about breakfast sometimes, even though it’s the most important meal of the day. When it comes to kids, you definitely want to make sure that they eat a healthy, yet filling breakfast. Check out these tips from nutritionist Katie Serbinski, on some easy breakfast meals you can make for kids.

Katie Serbinski

MomToMomNutrition.com

Katie Serbinski is a registered dietitian and millennial mom blogger from Detroit on a mission to raise a healthy family. She shares her experiences, healthy recipes, practical nutrition advice and musings about motherhood at MomToMomNutrition.com.

Overnight Oats

Overnight oats can be made the night before and enjoyed just by opening your fridge and grabbing a spoon. You can even make them an on-the-go breakfast by using small mason jars for storage. Customize your overnight oats with a variety of dried fruits and nuts your family loves!

Smoothies

The best thing about a smoothie is that you can fuel your child’s busy day with plenty of fruits and vegetables and protein, without them even knowing the good stuff is in there! Make the smoothie making process even easier by portioning out smoothie ingredients on the weekend in resealable plastic bags, and dumping them in the blender the morning of.

Yogurt Parfaits

Kids love yogurt, and better yet, they can make a yogurt parfait all by themselves. All you need is some crunch [think granola], fiber [think fresh fruit], and protein [any Greek yogurt will do]. Layer it all together for one hearty, simple breakfast.

Related: Best All-Day Breakfast Restaurants in Detroit

Muffins

It’s no secret, kids love muffins. While muffins often get a bad rap for their sugar content, many recipes today include sugar substitutes and other healthy ingredients, like fruits and vegetables. Muffins are not only easy to make on the weekend for a fast weekday breakfast, you can pack one in a lunchbox or for an afterschool snack.

Avocado Toast

While avocado toast is all the rage with foodies and food bloggers, it’s also become a fan favorite in my house. The creaminess of the avocado, and hearty whole wheat bread is light, yet filling. A delicious option when many children wake up looking for something fast and simple to eat.

Related: Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Metro Detroit