At Least 8 Counterfeit $100 Bills Passed At Somerset Collection In Troy

TROY (WWJ) – Someone has been passing bogus $100 bills at businesses in Troy.
Police say four counterfeit $100’s were handed over at Anthropologie earlier this month. The counterfeit bills were discovered when the business made a deposit Friday, Sept. 8 at Bank of America on Big Beaver Road.
An officer responded to the business, located at the Somerset Collection, and spoke with an employee who remembered assisting a customer with at $343.44 purchase, which he paid with four $100 bills. The employee was unable to describe the customer, according to police.
While the officer was at the mall, he was contacted by workers at J. Crew, who were advised by their bank that they had collected four $100 counterfeit bills. An employee there remembered assisting a customer complete a $378.42 purchase in which he provided four $100 bills, but couldn’t provide much more information on the customer.
The Secret Service is now involved in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy police at 248-524-3443.