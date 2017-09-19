Detroit, Windsor Joining Forces In Amazon Bid

DETROIT (WWJ) – Will an international partnership be enough to lure one of the largest online retailers to metro Detroit?

Windsor and Detroit are joining forces to make a bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Dan Gilbert and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens both confirming the partnership, using the area’s international trade, and Ontario’s skilled workforce as a potential draw for Amazon.

Dilkens says the unique location on an international border and tech talent in the area would make such a bid hard to ignore. Dilkens and Gilbert reportedly plan to meet later this week.

Amazon is taking bids through mid-October for their $5 billion headquarters that would create as many as 50,000 jobs.

Amazon’s current headquarters is in Seattle.

