Detroit, Windsor Joining Forces In Amazon Bid

DETROIT (WWJ) – Will an international partnership be enough to lure one of the largest online retailers to metro Detroit?
Windsor and Detroit are joining forces to make a bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.
Dan Gilbert and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens both confirming the partnership, using the area’s international trade, and Ontario’s skilled workforce as a potential draw for Amazon.
Dilkens says the unique location on an international border and tech talent in the area would make such a bid hard to ignore. Dilkens and Gilbert reportedly plan to meet later this week.
Amazon is taking bids through mid-October for their $5 billion headquarters that would create as many as 50,000 jobs.
Amazon’s current headquarters is in Seattle.